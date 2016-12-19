Zimbabwe: Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc in Hurungwe

Heavy rains in recent days accompanied by strong winds and hailstones destroyed crops and blew off roofs from classrooms at several schools, clinics and homes in Hurungwe District, Mashonaland West.

Several farmers are already counting their losses after crops, including early planted irrigated tobacco and maize, were shredded by hailstones and strong winds.

The villagers, schools and clinics are looking forward to the Civil Protection Unit and well-wishers to assist them put back roofs over their heads.

Classroom blocks at Chiroti Primary in Chiroti and Charles Clarke Secondary schools in wards 24 and 25 of Hurungwe District had their roofs blown away.

The storm also blew away the roof of a resident pastor, Major Kennedy Marondo's home at Charles Clarke School run by the Salvation Army church at Magunje growth point.

"The rains started around 5pm and lasted for about an hour. We had to huddle together in a corner after water in the house rose to knee level," said Maj Marondo.

They moved their property into one of the unaffected classrooms at the school and also seek refuge at a wellwisher's house.

When The Herald visited the school, the damaged buildings had not been attended to with hope that something would be done before schools open next year.

Ward 23 councillor Nixon Mandere said people should be on the lookout for flooded rivers as more rains fell within short space of time.

Zvipani Clinic mothers' waiting shelter was completely destroyed resulting in women being transferred to Chidamoyo and Karoi hospitals for care.

Hurungwe District administrator Mr Friend Ngirazi said the extent of the damage was still being assessed.

"Preliminary investigations have shown that several buildings, including schools, were destroyed in the storm that visited our district in recent days," he said. "Zvipani Clinic was affected but the mothers waiting shelter suffered the most damage."

The mothers had to be accommodated elsewhere while waiting to deliver as some had travelled 10km to get to the clinic.

Chief Chanetsa had about six hectares of his 10ha of early planted irrigated tobacco affected in the hailstorm.

In another incident, village head Rodgers Mutakura of Mutakura village in Magunje was struck by lightning in a hut at his uncle's place.