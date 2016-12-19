16 December 2016

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Supreme Court Bans Cadres After UPND Tantrums

By Peter Adamu

In the aftermath of clashes between the police and UPND cadres on Supreme Court grounds, the judiciary has banned political party supporters from attending court sessions.

Judiciary Chief Administrative Officer Nalishebo Imataa said the damage caused to property at the court premises on Thursday was unfortunate.

She said that if the cadres defy the order the cases they take interest in may be adjourned indefinitely.

The UPND cadres ran riot after learning that the court challenge to the outcome of the August 11 elections will be heard in chambers.

Hordes of cadres forced their way into the judiciary offices breaking doors and windows in the process.

The damage was extended to cars in the parking area that had their windows smashed.

Several cadres were arrested and ferried to the Lusaka Central police.

