The Law Association of Zambia has condemned the UPND cadres for their riotous behaviour at the High Court on Thursday.

In a statement LAZ president Linda Kasonde however noted that there was information that the UPND cadres had been provoked.

Kasonde advised the UPND leadership to tame their cadres especially where they showed up at public events in numbers.

Earlier in the Patriotic Front deputy spokesperson Frank Bwalya had challenged LAZ to condemn the behaviour of UPND cadres.