Liberia: Presidential Convoy Victims Laid to Rest

-GoL, family, community dwellers bid emotional farewell

It was a scene of tears and grief in the Gbargbor Town Community when the remains of little Jackson Kordah and Melvin Tucker, two kids who lost their lives to the President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's motorcade, arrived at the New Life Temple African Glory Pentecostal Church.

Jackson, 10, and Melvin, 12, were killed on November 30 when they were hit by the lead vehicle of the presidential convoy.

The convoy was returning from the RIA where it had taken President Ellen Sirleaf who was going on a three-leg trip to Accra (Ghana), London (United Kingdom) and Abuja (Nigeria).

In an emotionally charged atmosphere, families of the victims could not hold themselves back as they screamed and wailed for their irreparable loss, and even asked why God would allow such tragedy.

Speaking on behalf of the Government of Liberia, an emotional Col. Gregory O. W. Coleman, Inspector General of the Liberia National Police (LNP), said "the government and people of Liberia regret the death of these innocent kids."

Coleman told the gathering of mourners that he lacked words to comfort them but assured them that only the Lord has the power to do so and would touch their hearts to be able to withstand the tragedy.

Inspector Coleman, who was accompanied by senior LNP officers, including William Mulbah, said "This is the first situation that ever made me to weep in my career," under his watch as Inspector General of Police.

He added: "We all feel the loss of these kids and not just the parents alone. We regret and are very sorry for this loss. President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf also expresses her sincere condolences to the bereaved family."

Bishop Peter Darvin, who provided the funeral discourse, said "Those who die in Christ Jesus shall rise again. The death of these kids is painful."

He said the children's death was a difficult situation and prayed that "The Lord will keep consoling the family and the community."

Bishop Darvin told the family that "God knows the reason for the death of these kids. They are children of God and they will rise again, because Jesus did the same."