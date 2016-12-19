19 December 2016

Liberia: NEC to Launch Civic, Voter Education Tomorrow

The National Elections Commission (NEC) will launch its civic and voter education exercises tomorrow, Tuesday, December 20.

The launch is expected to take place simultaneously in all 15 counties as part of preparations leading to the October 10, 2017 representative and presidential elections.

In a press release signed by NEC's acting director of communications, Joseph Nyesuah, the NEC said the occasion is intended to raise Voter Registration Awareness and encourage all eligible citizens age 18 and above to register from February 1 through March 7, 2017.

Meanwhile, NEC's Chairman, Cllr. Jerome G. Korkoya, and his deputies Cllrs. Sarah Jegeda Toe and Jeanette Ebba Davidson, have returned to the country after observing Ghana's elections.

Cllr. Korkoya and his colleagues, while in Ghana, closely worked with monitoring teams from the African Union (AU), National Democratic Institute and ECOWAS. The NEC's delegation to Accra expressed satisfaction with Ghana's peaceful conduct of its presidential and parliamentary elections.

Cllr. Korkoya praised the people of Ghana for their democratic gains and hoped that Liberia's 2017 elections will be inspired by the Ghanaians' achievement. The National Elections Commission (NEC) boss also expressed gratitude to the Ghanaian elections body and assured that Liberia is prepared to follow their good example.

The NEC has also announced the availability of a vacancy at the Lofa County electoral district #1. The declaration, which has been published and broadcast for the benefit of the public and all interested candidates, followed an authorization from the House of Representatives as prescribed by the Constitution.

