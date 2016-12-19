17 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Africa: 4th Seminar for Peace, Security - Existence of Occupation in Africa Is Unacceptable

The Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs George Chikoti said Saturday, in Oran, that the United Nations (UN) and the African Union (AU) must work together for the implementation of decisions of international law, particularly concerning the Western Sahara cause, considering inacceptable the existence of occupation in Africa.

In a statement to APS, on the sidelines of the 4th high level seminar on peace and Security in Africa, Chikoti said that the "Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), founding member of the African Union, suffers today from occupation, hence the need to implement the Security Council's inherent decisions."

"We cannot put up today, with the existence of occupation in an African country or even the domination of a country by weapons," he added.

"It is imperative that the UN and the AU work together for the implementation of the international law's decisions relating to the Western Sahara cause," said the Angolan Foreign Minister, adding that the decisions relating to this cause clearly reflect the positions of the international Security Council and the United Nations and therefore, their implementation must take place to preserve peace and Security in Africa.

Concerning the terrorist threat in Africa, Chikoti said that the AU can, "through our joint efforts highlighted in this seminar, defend at the level of the United Nations, the causes of this continent, because at this level, it is about the position of a whole continent."

