Mozambique: Regular Attacks Continue

Gunmen on 7 December shot at a train of the Indian coal mining company Jindal carrying coal from Moatize to Beira; the attack was in Inhamitanga, Sofala, and the train driver was injured. (AIM En & Pt 8 Dec)  There have been three attacks on buses in the military convoys on the N7 road in Ncondezi, Barue, Manica. In all, eight people were injured. (Lusa 14 Dec) In an attack on 7 December 15 people were kidnapped by Renamo and later released in Barue. (Zitamar 9 Dec) There are now five accommodation centres in Manica with 650 famlies and 3,166 people who have fled the war with Renamo; the centres are in Vanduzi, Mossurize, Guro, Gondola and Barue.

A Renamo member of the Nampula provincial assembly, Jose Almeida Murevete, was shot and killed at his home in Nampula city on 15 December.
The house of John Chekwa, a journalist with the community radio in Catandica, Barue, Manica was attacked by eight men claiming to be part of the police Rapid Intervention Unit. Chekwa was not at home at the time, so they took his 15 year old son and a friend and threw them in the back of a truck containing other people. The two later escaped. The police also took all of Chekwa's computers, telephones, etc. Chekwa has been accused of being too critical of Frelimo and of reporting on the fighting between Renamo and the Rapid Intervention Unit in Barue. (Zitamar 9 Dec)

