17 December 2016

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Egypt: Ghandour to Partake At Fourth Arab-EU Meeting in Cairo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour will participate at the fourth Arab-European Union meeting at premises of the Arab league in Cairo, Egypt. during 19-20 of current December in the presence of Arab foreign ministers and their European counterparts.

The Foreign Ministry's Official Spokesman, Ambassador Qareb Alla Al-Khidir told SUNA, that the meeting comes as continuation for strategic talks adopted by the third Athens meeting in June 2014.

The Ambassador stated that the meeting will exchange views over security and political issues as well as exchange of visits between EU and Arab league officials with aim to widen scope of cooperation in fields of early reconnaissance, disasters and conflicts, humanitarian aid, combating the crimes and terrorism and exchange of views over the regions' political crises.

He added that Sudan will focus during the meeting on issue of irregular immigration and the situations in Libya.

Egypt

Flights Between Cairo and Moscow to Resume Soon

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi that flights will resume between… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.