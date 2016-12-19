Egypt: Ghandour to Partake At Fourth Arab-EU Meeting in Cairo

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour will participate at the fourth Arab-European Union meeting at premises of the Arab league in Cairo, Egypt. during 19-20 of current December in the presence of Arab foreign ministers and their European counterparts.

The Foreign Ministry's Official Spokesman, Ambassador Qareb Alla Al-Khidir told SUNA, that the meeting comes as continuation for strategic talks adopted by the third Athens meeting in June 2014.

The Ambassador stated that the meeting will exchange views over security and political issues as well as exchange of visits between EU and Arab league officials with aim to widen scope of cooperation in fields of early reconnaissance, disasters and conflicts, humanitarian aid, combating the crimes and terrorism and exchange of views over the regions' political crises.

He added that Sudan will focus during the meeting on issue of irregular immigration and the situations in Libya.