Africa: Algeria Says UN Has 9 Peacekeeping Missions Deployed in Africa

Algiers — The United Nations is carrying out nine peacekeeping and surveillance missions in Africa, Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra said on Sunday.

"Out of the 16 UN peacekeeping and surveillance operations being carried out around the world, nine of them are taking place in Africa," Lamamra told reporters on the sidelines of an Africa's high-level security seminar in Algeria.

"It is necessary for the UN to intensify cooperation with institutions of the African Union in this framework for sustainable and efficient establishment of peace and stability in the continent," he said.

In addition to MINURSO, a peacekeeping mission the UN deployed for organizing referendum on self-determination in the disputed region Western Sahara, the other eight missions in Africa are based respectively in Liberia, Cote d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, Darfur, Mali and the Central African Republic.