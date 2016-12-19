18 December 2016

Algeria: Refinery - Sonatrach Sign Two Contracts With Spanish, French Companies

National Oil Company Sonatrach on Sunday in Algiers signed a contract with a Spanish company and another one with a French company in the field of oil refinery.

The first contract has been inked with the Spanish firm Engineering Tecnicas Reunidas on conducting basic Engineering studies for a project of gas oil hydrocracking and naphtha surpluses processing, resulted from Skikda refinery.

The project, which requires €5.59 million for basic Engineering and €9.91 million and DZD88.32 million for the activities Project Management Consultancy (PMC), is located in the Skikda Industrial Zone will help reinforce Sonatrach capacities of production of refined oil products to meet the current and future needs of the national market.

To be built in 34 months, the plants of gas oil hydrocracking and naphtha surpluses catalytic reforming of Skikda refinery are designed for a capacity of annual gas oil processing of 4.6 million tons and a surplus of naphta of 4 million tons, making an annual production of 3.2 million tons of diesel and 3.5 million tons of fuel.

The second contract, a €5.17 million financing framework over 18 months was clinched by French company Amec Foster Wheeler.

It concerns the elaboration of feed-type basic studies for the Methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) and the assistance of Sonatrach in the analysis of the technical bids, for selecting a contract on MTBE complex achievement.

The project concerns the annual processing of 75,000 tons of methanol and 150,000 tons butane, allowing an annual production of 200,000 tons of MTBE destined to increase by 80 to 95% the octane number of petrol produced by Sonatrach refineries.

