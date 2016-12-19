Liberia: BYC Maintains Winning Form

Fassel and Keitrace Secure three points

LFA Champions BYC on Friday continued their winning form in the Celcom National league with a 2-0 win over ELWA United at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

The Go Blue Boys got the opener through midfielder Claudia Morris in the 6th minute through an assist from striker Mark Paye.

The goal was Morris's second of the season. He got his first goal against Jubilee FC in the 4-0 victory at the Blue field.

BYC continued their dominance and striker Paye came close with a header, but missed.

Goalkeeper Morris Tarr of BYC was substituted in the 15th minute due to injury sustained on his angle.

ELWA United resumed the second session stronger and almost found the equalizer. After conceding the second goal, United slowed down their attacks.

The goal came from striker Paye in the 56th minute. But BYC in the 66th minute went down to 10 men after Mark Paye got a red card.

The red card created space for ELWA United, but BYC maintained their defense with frequent counter offensives, which Coach Cooper Sannoh embraced.

"Though we went down to ten men, you saw that we were still caring on attacks that kept our opponents under pressure," Coach Sannoh told reporters.

He said the absence of Mark Paye in their next match is not going to have any effect on his team. "Our team is not built on one player," he added.

The result puts BYC in the second position on the league table, equal with league leaders FC Fassel, who secured their third successive win against bottom side Invisible Eleven (IE), that is yet to get a point - the same as Barrolle.

In other results, LISCR FC moved on to 4th position after sharing points with LPRC Oilers, while Keitrace that are also yet to concede a defeat got their first three points by beating Watanga FC 1-0 at the ATS on Saturday.

Other results: Monrovia Club Breweries and Nimba United shared points at the ATS (1-1 draw).

Oilers are now in the 7th place with 4 points out of three games; Keitrace in the 5th place with 5 points, while Watanga, MC Club Breweries and Nimba United find themselves in the 8th (3pts), 6th place (4 pts) and 10th place (2 pts), respectively.

The league continues on Dec. 22 with several encounters.