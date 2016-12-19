Cairo — Egypt's Prosecutor General ordered early on Sunday the detention of four policemen for four days pending investigations into the death of fish vendor Magdy Makeen in police custody.

Last month, family of the victim filed a complaint with the Prosecutor General against police officers at Amereya Police Station, accusing them of torturing Makeen to death while in custody. The 50-year-old victim was reportedly arrested on Nov.13 while driving a cart with two others.

The forensic report showed that Makeen, who had been detained in the police station before his family received his corpse, had been subjected to torture.

The prosecutor accused Karim Magdy, a police officer at the Amereya Police Station, and three low-ranking policemen of torturing Makeen to death, forging official documents and deliberately harming their place of work.

The prosecution released six other policemen in the same case on bail.