Egypt Condemns Blast Targeting Yemeni Soldiers

Cairo — Egypt's foreign ministry condemned on Sunday an attack that killed at least 48 Yemeni soldiers in Aden and left 84 people injured.

A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a military camp in the war-torn country's second city, killing at least 48 soldiers, Yemeni officials said. The Islamic State group's Yemen-based affiliate claimed responsibility for the attack.

"Egypt strongly condemns the terrorist bombing that took place this morning in Aden, leaving large number of casualties," foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement.

The spokesman reiterated Egypt's solidarity with Yemen in the face of the "brutal terrorism".

The statement stressed on Egypt's rejection of the phenomenon of terrorism, saying that the "repetition of such incidents underlines the importance of combined efforts of international community in the face of this mounting danger and its threat to people's security and stability."

Last week, Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack at St. Peter and St. Paul church in Cairo, which left a total of 26 Egyptians dead.