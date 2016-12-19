Somalia: AMISOM Shell Hits Bus 'Killing 6 Civilians' in Somalia

At least six innocent civilians lost their lives in an AMISOM RPG attack on a minibus they were onboard near Qoryoley district, about 120km south-west of Somali capital, Mogadishu.

A resident in Qoryoley, told Radio Shabelle over the phone that the bus came under AMISOM attack as it driving at camp-2 area on Suturday night at around 8:30 p.m. local time.

The Toyota HOMY vehicle has been travelling a small agricultural-rich village near Qoryoley town, and was transporting vegetable to Baidoa city at the time of the AMISOM raid.

"At least six people, including a woman were killed after their bus was hit by a shell fired by AMISOM near Qoryoley town last night, said a resident who spoke on condition of anonymity.

AMISOM did not comment on the tragic attack on the civilian bus in Somalia. Last week, an armored vehicle belonging to AMISOM has hit and killed a woman at KM4 area in Mogadishu.