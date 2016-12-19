Zambia: Kapita Was a Patriot, Diligent - Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has extolled former Agriculture minister Ben Kapita, who died last week, as a patriot who exhibited diligence to deliver work effectively.

President Lungu said he was deeply saddened by the passing of Mr Kapita who served in the ministerial portfolio under the administration of late president Levy Mwanawasa.

Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda said in a statement yesterday that President Lungu extended his condolences to the bereaved family and prayed that God grants them fortitude.

"Please accept deepest condolences, on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Zambia, the people of Zambia and indeed on my own behalf.

"We extend our thoughts, prayers and well wishes to you as you go through this difficult time," the President said.

Mr Lungu said Mr Kapita would be remembered for his unwavering commitment and unbroken loyalty to the country.

President Lungu has accorded Mr Kapita, 74, who will be put to rest today, a State funeral and the country will today observe national mourning in honour of the late veteran politician.