19 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Construction Projects in Bengo With Approved Budget

Caxito — The Secretary of State for Construction, António Flores, announced in Caxito that in 2017 Bengo province will spend AKZ 5.47 billion in different construction works.

According to the official, who speaking on Friday at the 2nd Consultative Council of the Ministry of Construction, the projects include the rehabilitation of the roads Caxito-Onzo-Muxaluando, Ucua-Pango-Aluquém-Kibaxe-Bula Atumba and Kibaxe-Kiage.

He explained that the General State Budget (OGE) for 2017 approved 309.075 billion kwanzas for the Ministry of Construction, 88.2% from External Financing (FE) and 11.8% from the Treasury Ordinary Resources (ROT).

However, for the implementation of the 2017 Public Investment Programme (PIP), with a portfolio of 200 projects throughout the country, the budget of akz 304,939,397,739 was approved, thus divided by funding source.

