19 December 2016

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Govt Holds Church in High Esteem - Lungu

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Esther Ng'andu and Sylvia Mweetwa

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said the Government holds the church in very high esteem hence it has continued to uphold the 'One Zambia One Nation' motto at the center of its governance programmes.

President Lungu has also praised the United Church if Zambia (UCZ) for its continued role of uniting the nation.

The President said this in Kitwe yesterday during the induction of the Reverend Chipasha Musaba as Bishop for the Copperbelt Presbytery.

Mr Lungu in a speech read by Presidential Affairs Minister, Freedom Sikazwe said his governance acknowledged the supremacy of God as the most important aspect of everyone's life.

The event was attended by Special Assistant to the President for Press Amos Chanda, Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo, Kitwe District Commissioner Chanda Kabwe among others.

He challenged the church to move forward in uniting the entire country through the promotion of positive values through the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.

President Lungu said his Government cherished the practical interventions that the church was rendering to the country and that they helped a great deal in national building.

He said in enhancing relationship with the church, Government had provided a platform which promoted dialogue and addressing various issues of national interest, hence the church should seize opportunity as partners in fostering national development and evangelism.

He said he was aware that the church did not only preach good news as provided, but also many social amenities like education,health and other various community development programs.

"We appreciate the efforts the Church is rendering to the Government in supplementing our efforts of fostering national development and as the Government will continue to work closely with them as they have maintained a cordial relationship with us, "he said.

The Head of State said the creation of the Religious Ministry was as a result of the significant role the church played in national affairs.

He has since challenged the Bishop elect to prove himself that he was capable of handling the Copperbelt province.

Bishop-elect Chipasha Musaba said he had undertaken faithful service to God in the United Church of Zambian (UCZ) hence he would work extremely closely with Government in uniting the nation.

Bishop Musaba said the call was to provide leadership to the UCZ on the Copperbelt and bring the realisation that God through his people had made it possible for him to render support to the nation and society at large.

He pledged that the church would continue to pray for President Lungu as far as the relationship with the Government was concerned.

He has since urged the church members to uphold discipline at all levels and speak against Gender Based violence and other vices.

Earlier, Mr Sikazwe paid a courtesy call to Mr Kabwe at his office called for respect of the Judiciary and the police whose work was noble.

He said that it was disheartening that some politicians wants to disturb the peace the country has continued to enjoy and called for respect of the law.

And Mr Sikazwe described the UCZ as an all whether friend and them to continue.

Mr Kabwe said the church in the district was instrumental and was currently working towards untying political parties

Zambia

'Disgruntled' Backs Racist Horse Shoe Restaurant Owners

Labour Minister Joyce Simukoko may have courted controversy by giving upmarket joint Horse Shoe the all clear on racism… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.