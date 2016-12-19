Zambia: Govt Holds Church in High Esteem - Lungu

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has said the Government holds the church in very high esteem hence it has continued to uphold the 'One Zambia One Nation' motto at the center of its governance programmes.

President Lungu has also praised the United Church if Zambia (UCZ) for its continued role of uniting the nation.

The President said this in Kitwe yesterday during the induction of the Reverend Chipasha Musaba as Bishop for the Copperbelt Presbytery.

Mr Lungu in a speech read by Presidential Affairs Minister, Freedom Sikazwe said his governance acknowledged the supremacy of God as the most important aspect of everyone's life.

The event was attended by Special Assistant to the President for Press Amos Chanda, Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo, Kitwe District Commissioner Chanda Kabwe among others.

He challenged the church to move forward in uniting the entire country through the promotion of positive values through the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ.

President Lungu said his Government cherished the practical interventions that the church was rendering to the country and that they helped a great deal in national building.

He said in enhancing relationship with the church, Government had provided a platform which promoted dialogue and addressing various issues of national interest, hence the church should seize opportunity as partners in fostering national development and evangelism.

He said he was aware that the church did not only preach good news as provided, but also many social amenities like education,health and other various community development programs.

"We appreciate the efforts the Church is rendering to the Government in supplementing our efforts of fostering national development and as the Government will continue to work closely with them as they have maintained a cordial relationship with us, "he said.

The Head of State said the creation of the Religious Ministry was as a result of the significant role the church played in national affairs.

He has since challenged the Bishop elect to prove himself that he was capable of handling the Copperbelt province.

Bishop-elect Chipasha Musaba said he had undertaken faithful service to God in the United Church of Zambian (UCZ) hence he would work extremely closely with Government in uniting the nation.

Bishop Musaba said the call was to provide leadership to the UCZ on the Copperbelt and bring the realisation that God through his people had made it possible for him to render support to the nation and society at large.

He pledged that the church would continue to pray for President Lungu as far as the relationship with the Government was concerned.

He has since urged the church members to uphold discipline at all levels and speak against Gender Based violence and other vices.

Earlier, Mr Sikazwe paid a courtesy call to Mr Kabwe at his office called for respect of the Judiciary and the police whose work was noble.

He said that it was disheartening that some politicians wants to disturb the peace the country has continued to enjoy and called for respect of the law.

And Mr Sikazwe described the UCZ as an all whether friend and them to continue.

Mr Kabwe said the church in the district was instrumental and was currently working towards untying political parties