Angola: Govt to Adopt Measures to Mitigate Effects of Drought

Moçamdes — The Government of southwestern Namibe province will adopt measures to mitigate the effects of the drought and famine next year in the region.

This was announced over the weekend by the provincial governor, Rui Falcão, who explained that to this end, the Government will rehabilitate wells and boreholes to help the population to develop agriculture and livestock.

The governor was addressing the year-end compliments ceremony that was attended by Government members, church officials, chiefs, MPs, representatives of political parties, of the civil society and businesspeople.

Rui Falcão said on the occasion said that the drought and its consequences remain one of the main challenges for his Government that has been working to mitigate the effects and provide people with better living.

He said that the strategy adopted by Namibe Government and approved by the head of State José Eduardo dos Santos, has been yielding the desired results and one can say with realism and based on data released by international community organisations that the reality has been improving in a sustained and coherent manner.