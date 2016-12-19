Algeria: 15th National Amazigh Film Festival Opens in Tizi Ouzou

Photo: Algeria Press Service

Tizi Ouzou's regional theatre Kateb Yacine.

Tizi Ouzou — Secretary General of the Culture Ministry Smail Oulebsir inaugurated Saturday evening the 15th edition of the national festival of Amazigh film at Tizi Ouzou's regional theatre Kateb Yacine.

Speaking on this occasion, Oulebsir stated in the course of the editions that the Festival has witnessed a significant leap.

As part of the rationalization of expenditure, Oulebsir stated that the ministry of Culture has adopted a policy that ensures profitability of the cultural activity.

Besides, the same official underlined the importance of setting up an incentive framework that will allow investors, the civil society and public authorities contribute to the development of cinema under the film industry standards.

The major role of Cinema in expressing the national memory and identity, as evidenced by the theme of this edition "Expressing national memorial values," requires an continuous effort to preserve the cinema production," he added.

In this regard, he recalled that the Ministry gas digitalized 15 movies that marked the Algerian cinema, while the digitalization of 15 other movies us underway.

Several artists and members of the local authorities attended the opening ceremony of this festival, during which 25 movies including 9 documentaries and 7 short films and 3 animation movies will compete, recalled the Festival Commissioner Farid Mahiout.

Conferences, debates and training workshops will be held during this event, in addition to a competition for the best scenario.