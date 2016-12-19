19 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Farm Products Fair Gathers Vendors in Lubango

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lubango — More than 300 marketers participated in the seventh edition of the fair of agricultural products in Lubango, southern Huíla province, which took place on Saturday, under the motto: "Happy holidays", in an initiative of the local administration.

The event exhibited vegetables, fruit and tubers, among others.

Rosa Coimbra, the municipal director for economic affairs, told Angop that the activity was aimed at promoting the sale of products from the countryside and mobilizing street vendors to set themselves up in the appropriate places for the trading of their products.

The event also aimed at instilling in buyers the habit of buying various products in formal markets rather than buying in illegal places, whose food can cause health problems due to their exposure and poor conservation.

Angola

KCCA's Mutebi Targets Group Phase After Drawing Angolan Side

For a team that harbours ambitions of reaching the Caf Champions' League group stages, KCCA coach Mike Mutebi described… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.