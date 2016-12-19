Angola: Farm Products Fair Gathers Vendors in Lubango

Lubango — More than 300 marketers participated in the seventh edition of the fair of agricultural products in Lubango, southern Huíla province, which took place on Saturday, under the motto: "Happy holidays", in an initiative of the local administration.

The event exhibited vegetables, fruit and tubers, among others.

Rosa Coimbra, the municipal director for economic affairs, told Angop that the activity was aimed at promoting the sale of products from the countryside and mobilizing street vendors to set themselves up in the appropriate places for the trading of their products.

The event also aimed at instilling in buyers the habit of buying various products in formal markets rather than buying in illegal places, whose food can cause health problems due to their exposure and poor conservation.