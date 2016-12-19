18 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Libyan Crisis - Messahel Holds Talks With Field Marchal Khalifa Haftar

Tagged:

Related Topics

Algiers — Minister of Maghreb Affairs, African Union and Arab League Abdelkader Messahel held Sunday, in Algiers, with Field Marchal Khalifa Haftar who is on a visit to Algeria.

The talks focused "exclusively on the developments of the political-security situation in Libya and ways that could encourage the rapid restoration of stability and security in this country."

Messahel seized this opportunity to underline the efforts that Algeria "has always made to encourage the Libyan parties to reach a consensual agreement for the settlement of the crisis" in this country.

In this regard, he reiterated Algeria's "consistent" position for a political solution to the conflict in Libya, as part of "the implementation of the political Agreement, concluded by the Libyan parties on 17 December 2015, through the inclusive inter-Libyan dialogue and the national reconciliation, the only way to preserve the unity and territorial integrity of Libya, its sovereignty and national cohesion and to put an end to the crisis affecting the brotherly Libyan people."

Algeria

African Players in Europe - Amartey, Aubameyang to the Rescue

Ghana's Daniel Amartey struck late to salvage a draw for Premier League champions Leicester, and African Footballer of… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.