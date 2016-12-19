Algeria: Libyan Crisis - Messahel Holds Talks With Field Marchal Khalifa Haftar

Algiers — Minister of Maghreb Affairs, African Union and Arab League Abdelkader Messahel held Sunday, in Algiers, with Field Marchal Khalifa Haftar who is on a visit to Algeria.

The talks focused "exclusively on the developments of the political-security situation in Libya and ways that could encourage the rapid restoration of stability and security in this country."

Messahel seized this opportunity to underline the efforts that Algeria "has always made to encourage the Libyan parties to reach a consensual agreement for the settlement of the crisis" in this country.

In this regard, he reiterated Algeria's "consistent" position for a political solution to the conflict in Libya, as part of "the implementation of the political Agreement, concluded by the Libyan parties on 17 December 2015, through the inclusive inter-Libyan dialogue and the national reconciliation, the only way to preserve the unity and territorial integrity of Libya, its sovereignty and national cohesion and to put an end to the crisis affecting the brotherly Libyan people."