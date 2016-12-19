19 December 2016

Angola: Lunda Sul - Angolan Armed Forces Deemed Reference for Africa

Saurimo — The vice governor of the eastern Lunda Sul Province for political and social matters, Abreu Manassa, last Saturday in Namwana locality, in Saurimo Municipality, said that the Angolan Armed forces (FAA) is a reference for Africa, given the capacities and qualities that they have been showing in the resolution of military conflicts.

The vice governor made such statement when delivering a speech at the regional act held in the ambit of the commemorations of the 25th foundation anniversary of the Angolan Army, marked last Saturday, and which took place in the 31st Command Brigade of the Third Infantry Division of the East Military Region, a ceremony held under the motto "Army, 25 years of struggle and glory, for a peaceful and developed Angola".

According to the source, judging by its expertise, competence and readiness, the Angolan Army has demonstrated, without help from other forces, capacity and competence in the defence of the sovereignty and territorial integrity, even contributing to the unity and pacification of other nations.

He stressed that the Angolan Army should continue to work and fulfil the superior guidelines, so that it can continue to be the guarantor of peace, political and socioeconomic stability in the country.

He then defended the need to invest seriously in the upgrading of Army effectives at all levels, so that they can be adapted to the new technologies and challenges, aiming at a better performance in the fulfilment of the noble mission of safeguarding the national territory.

On the occasion, Abreu Manassa appealed to the military to go to the voter registration posts and update their electoral data, so that they can all be eligible to vote next year and choose their Commander-In-Chief.

The ceremony was attended by the commander of the Third Infantry Division of the East Military Region, António Soares, representatives of the National Air Force, National Police, as well as other FAA officers, sergeant, soldiers and civilian workers.

