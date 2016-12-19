Zambia: Minor Hotel Group Acquires Vic Falls, Royal L/Stone Hotels

MINOR Hotel Group (MHG) has taken over both AVANI Victoria Falls Resort and Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara in Livingstone.

The Group, which bought the two renowned entities from Sun International, has since pledged to attract more tourists to Zambia from around the globe because of its experience in the global hospitality industry.

AVANI Victoria Falls Resort, which was previously known as Zambezi Sun Hotel under Sun International ownership, is a four star hotel while the Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara is a five star hotel.

Minor Hotel Zambia General Manager Emmanuelle Moneger said the group had bought 100 per cent shares in AVANI Victoria Falls Resort and Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara from Sun International.

Speaking in an interview in Livingstone, Ms Moneger said there was increased hope that the change of ownership would open up new markets which would in turn increase tourist arrivals to Zambia.

"Now we are 100 per cent under Minor Hotel Group and Sun International no longer own shares in the two Hotels.

"For 2017 and beyond, we are hopeful that more tourists and other guests will come here because we are expected to open new doors and new markets," Ms Moneger said.

She said 640 staff had already undergone orientation and induction in line with the new business being managed by the group.

Ms Moneger said Minor Hotel Group had big goals to achieve in the next two years by investing in Africa in setting up 45 hotels.

And Ms Moneger said Minor Hotel Zambia would next year reopen and start running Squires Steak House restaurant located within its premises.

Previously, Sun International Zambia had subcontracted the closed premises but the group has indicated that it has capacity to start running it.

"During the first six months of 2017, we will start running Squires Steak House restaurant. It was within our premises but run by other people who were outsourced.