Angola: Council Recommends for Greater Investment in Inter-Municipal Connections

Caxito — The participants at the Consultative Council of the Ministry of Construction, held on Friday in Caxito, northern Bengo province, recommended for a greater investment in the inter-municipal connections so as to seek more attractive economic and development solutions of the region.

The participants concluded that the absence of a continued and efficient conservation and maintenance programme has contributed to early decay of the road infrastructures in Angola and to reverse this situation, the council recommended for a greater investment in the inter-municipal connections, with view to seeking seek more attractive economic and development solutions of the region.

The event also suggested the need to attract private investment for the functioning of the roadway in order to cease depending only on public investment by establishing partnership between the private and public system and thus diminish the burden that lays on the responsibility of the State.

The meeting made clear that the country has a roadway of around 76.000 km long in different stage of development linking cities, peoples, centres of agricultural and industrial production distributed respectively by 12.300 km of main roads, 27.200 secondary roads and other 36.500 roads from this total 26.600 are part of the fundamental Angolan road network.