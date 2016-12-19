19 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Council Recommends for Greater Investment in Inter-Municipal Connections

Tagged:

Related Topics

Caxito — The participants at the Consultative Council of the Ministry of Construction, held on Friday in Caxito, northern Bengo province, recommended for a greater investment in the inter-municipal connections so as to seek more attractive economic and development solutions of the region.

The participants concluded that the absence of a continued and efficient conservation and maintenance programme has contributed to early decay of the road infrastructures in Angola and to reverse this situation, the council recommended for a greater investment in the inter-municipal connections, with view to seeking seek more attractive economic and development solutions of the region.

The event also suggested the need to attract private investment for the functioning of the roadway in order to cease depending only on public investment by establishing partnership between the private and public system and thus diminish the burden that lays on the responsibility of the State.

The meeting made clear that the country has a roadway of around 76.000 km long in different stage of development linking cities, peoples, centres of agricultural and industrial production distributed respectively by 12.300 km of main roads, 27.200 secondary roads and other 36.500 roads from this total 26.600 are part of the fundamental Angolan road network.

Angola

KCCA's Mutebi Targets Group Phase After Drawing Angolan Side

For a team that harbours ambitions of reaching the Caf Champions' League group stages, KCCA coach Mike Mutebi described… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.