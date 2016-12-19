Zambia: New Maba Interim Committe Ushered in

THE Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) has ushered a new Midlands Boxing Association (MABA) interim committee to oversee the running of the association until elections are held. ZBF has appointed Morgan Mwansa of Nkwazi Boxing Club as the new Midlands Boxing Association (MABA) Interim Chairman while John Bwalya Green Buffaloes Club is the Interim Secretary until the association holds its elections.

ZBF general secretary Ceaser Musuku in a letter to the Sports Council Zambia (SCZ), Zambia Boxing Federation (ZBF) president Thomas Chileshe and other boxing affiliates said the federation had chosen the two to help run the association until elections were held to usher in a new executive.

He said the move to appoint the two came after the resignation of MABA chairperson James Maseka due to personal reasons.

Musuku said the shortlisted officials had been chosen under the ZBF Constitutional Statutes references; "Powers of Executive Committee Act".

He said according to the ZBF Act Chapter 27 either article 6 or 13 the federation had powers to appoint an interim committee.

Musuku said the federation was not imposing the two on the association but that they would just help out on the running until a new executive was ushered into office.

"We are not imposing these people because they are in MABA and they are good administrators who are just going to help until new members are ushered in office," he said.

He said ZBF had approved the resignation of the chairman and his secretary for the reasons given.

Musuku said they were committee members that were generating wrangles at MABA as well as at national federation.

"We cannot tolerate ruthless behavior in Sport, impersonation in the association that triggered administrative unrest within the boxing fraternity," he said.