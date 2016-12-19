Angola: Governor Calls for Greater Commitment to Basic Sanitation

Luena — A major engagement in the process of cleaning and solid waste collection in cities and municipalities was Saturday in Luena city recommended by the provincial governor of Moxico, João Ernesto dos Santos "Liberdade".

In the meeting held by the governor with the civil servants at the Luena Sports Hall "27 de Março", he warned that the fight against rubbish by means of daily cleaning actions around the houses, prevents the creation of mosquitoes and other vectors of diseases.

The governor wants more prevention and reduction of current and neglected diseases, especially in this rainy season, creating a culture of dumping garbage in appropriate places, plugging holes and other relevant measures.

"The municipal authorities have faced several difficulties in the collection of garbage because of the decrease of the related companies, due to financial difficulties in the face of the crisis hitting the country. Every public official should collaborate in the prevention of diseases in their areas of residence", he advised.