19 December 2016

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: Senegal See Off Nigeria to Land Fourth African Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Confédération Africaine de Football
Côte d'Ivoire beach soccer (File photo).

Senegal were crowned CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations winners for a fourth time on Sunday as they beat hosts Nigeria 8-4.

Both nations are heading to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas next year but it is Senegal who will represent Africa as continental champions thanks to a late flurry of goals against a tiring Nigeria side.

The score was level at 4-4 going into the final period but two late goals from hat-trick hero Sylla as well as further efforts from Fall and Diouf wrapped up the title.

Fall fired low to stun the home crowd with his 10th goal of the tournament only for Olawale to respond instantly, making the most of slack play at the back from Senegal.

Nigeria's Ogodo restored the lead when his partially saved effort rolled in and was eventually given as a goal by the officials but Nigeria were again reeled in as Sylla this time beat Ayalogu down to his left.

Diassy then rattled the crossbar for Senegal before Emmanuel hit the post at the other end in a hectic first period before Emeka hammered in a great strike.

Barry and Diassy swiftly set about putting senegal back in front but Ogodo's clever turn and lethal finish late in the second period set up a tense finale.

But the home crowd could only watch on as Sylla's free-kick was followed by a bizarre goal from Fall who found the target from a corner.

With the writing on the wall for Nigeria, Sylla tied up his treble with a fine effort into the corner before Diouf rounded the scoring with a powerful strike.

Goals: 0-1: Fall, min. 8 (1); 1-1: Olawale, min. 8 (1); 2-1: Ogodo, min. 5 (1); 2-2: Sylla, min. 2 (1); 3-2: Emeka, min. 0 (1); 3-3: Barry, min 8 (2); 3-4: Diassy, min. 7 (2); 4-4: Ogodo, min. 4 (2); 4-5: Sylla, min. 11 (3); 4-6: Fall, min. 3 (3); 4-7 Sylla min 2 (3); 4-8: Diouf, min. 1 (3)

Nigeria

Why Some Federal Workers Have Not Received Salaries - Finance Minister

Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun on Wednesday in Abuja explained that the reason some federal government agencies… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.