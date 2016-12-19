Senegal were crowned CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations winners for a fourth time on Sunday as they beat hosts Nigeria 8-4.

Both nations are heading to the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in the Bahamas next year but it is Senegal who will represent Africa as continental champions thanks to a late flurry of goals against a tiring Nigeria side.

The score was level at 4-4 going into the final period but two late goals from hat-trick hero Sylla as well as further efforts from Fall and Diouf wrapped up the title.

Fall fired low to stun the home crowd with his 10th goal of the tournament only for Olawale to respond instantly, making the most of slack play at the back from Senegal.

Nigeria's Ogodo restored the lead when his partially saved effort rolled in and was eventually given as a goal by the officials but Nigeria were again reeled in as Sylla this time beat Ayalogu down to his left.

Diassy then rattled the crossbar for Senegal before Emmanuel hit the post at the other end in a hectic first period before Emeka hammered in a great strike.

Barry and Diassy swiftly set about putting senegal back in front but Ogodo's clever turn and lethal finish late in the second period set up a tense finale.

But the home crowd could only watch on as Sylla's free-kick was followed by a bizarre goal from Fall who found the target from a corner.

With the writing on the wall for Nigeria, Sylla tied up his treble with a fine effort into the corner before Diouf rounded the scoring with a powerful strike.

Goals: 0-1: Fall, min. 8 (1); 1-1: Olawale, min. 8 (1); 2-1: Ogodo, min. 5 (1); 2-2: Sylla, min. 2 (1); 3-2: Emeka, min. 0 (1); 3-3: Barry, min 8 (2); 3-4: Diassy, min. 7 (2); 4-4: Ogodo, min. 4 (2); 4-5: Sylla, min. 11 (3); 4-6: Fall, min. 3 (3); 4-7 Sylla min 2 (3); 4-8: Diouf, min. 1 (3)