Egypt/Morocco: Dominant Egypt Edge Morocco to Claim Third

Egypt wrapped up third spot at the CAF Beach Soccer Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday as they eased past Morocco 4-1.

Both sides were beaten in the semi-finals in Lagos a day earlier but it was the Egyptians who bounced back to finish the tournament with a flourish as a brace from Hassan helped them to a podium finish.

Egypt made an ideal start to the play-off and dominated from the off - earning their reward when Hassan found the bottom corner midway through the period.

M. Samir extended that lead with a powerful effort from range before the break and sloppy play at the back from Morocco saw Hassan steal in and register his second as Egypt maintained their momentum after the restart.

That goal initially prompted a reaction from the Moroccans as Meaach headed against the post before El Hamidy sent a free-kick narrowly over the crossbar.

But Egypt remained more clinical going forward, Mohamed prodding an effort over the line late in the second frame.

Iazal responded instantly from the resulting kick-off but Egypt saw out the game expertly in the final stages to ensure third spot - equalling their continental efforts at this competition in 2006 and 2011.