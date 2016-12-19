17 December 2016

Aswat Masriya (Cairo)

Egypt Bans Son of Al-Qaeda Founder Osama Bin Laden From Entry

Cairo — Egyptian authorities banned on Saturday son of slain Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden from entering the country.

Sources at the Cairo Airport told Aswat Masriya that Osama Bin Laden's son, Omar, arrived on an EgyptAir flight coming from al-Doha in Qatar. But authorities found that he was on the list of individuals barred from entering Egypt.

He was then deported to Istanbul, the sources added.

Osama Bin Laden was killed by US forces in Pakistan in 2011. He was the founder of the militant group Al-Qaeda, which claimed responsibility for the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States.

According to Reuters, Omar vigorously rebelled against his father and was living in Afghanistan from 1996-2001.

