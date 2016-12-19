Angola: Plastic Artist Opens Exhibition Marcas De Cultura

Luanda — Twenty works of acrylic painting, mixed technique and oil on canvas will be displayed from 20 December to 11 January 2017 at Luanda's Portuguese Cultural Centre, in an individual exhibition called "Marcas de Cultura" by the plastic artist Silvestre Panzo.

A press release sent to Angop informs that the artist, with his trait, with the explosion of his intense colours, human figures particularly the faded and reinvented female, with his subjects of the nature, intends to draw the attention to his socio-cultural roots and influences, namely the Angolan and African culture.

Silvestre Panzo is the winner of the Youth Award in Ensarte 2016.

The Portuguese Cultural Centre was created in 1996 in Luanda and its mission is to encourage a permanent relationship of cooperation with Angolan institutions, especially in the areas related to education and culture.