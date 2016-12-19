Angola: General Nunda Inaugurates South Military Region's Facility

Lubango — A military camp integrated to the Command of the Southern Military Region (RMS) was inaugurated Saturday in Lubango, Huíla province, by the Chief of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces, General Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda.

The inauguration was part of the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the creation of the army, marked Saturday, under the motto "Army 25 years of struggle and glory for an Angola in peace, united and developed".

The military facility, suitably equipped, includes technical and professional training rooms for staff, as well as unit and sub-units of logistics, engineering, artillery, military intelligence company, among other services.

During the opening of the aforementioned military undertaking, the Chief of the General Staff of the FAA, Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda, expressed his satisfaction and emphasized that it will improve the activity of the army in the region.

The inauguration was witnessed by the army commander, General Lucio Gonçalves do Amaral, general officers, senior officers, admirals, junior officers, captains, sergeants and civilian workers.