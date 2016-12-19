19 December 2016

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: General Nunda Inaugurates South Military Region's Facility

Tagged:

Related Topics

Lubango — A military camp integrated to the Command of the Southern Military Region (RMS) was inaugurated Saturday in Lubango, Huíla province, by the Chief of the General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces, General Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda.

The inauguration was part of the celebrations of the 25th anniversary of the creation of the army, marked Saturday, under the motto "Army 25 years of struggle and glory for an Angola in peace, united and developed".

The military facility, suitably equipped, includes technical and professional training rooms for staff, as well as unit and sub-units of logistics, engineering, artillery, military intelligence company, among other services.

During the opening of the aforementioned military undertaking, the Chief of the General Staff of the FAA, Geraldo Sachipengo Nunda, expressed his satisfaction and emphasized that it will improve the activity of the army in the region.

The inauguration was witnessed by the army commander, General Lucio Gonçalves do Amaral, general officers, senior officers, admirals, junior officers, captains, sergeants and civilian workers.

Angola

KCCA's Mutebi Targets Group Phase After Drawing Angolan Side

For a team that harbours ambitions of reaching the Caf Champions' League group stages, KCCA coach Mike Mutebi described… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.