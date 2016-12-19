16 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: President Bouteflika's Directives Reflect State's Commitment to Intergenerational Equity Principle

Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Security Mohamed El Ghazi affirmed Thursday in Algiers that President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika's directives relating to the retirement law reflect state's commitment to the principle of intergenerational equity and its willingness to preserve to the financial balance of the National Social Security Fund (CNAS)."

While presenting the bill on retirement before the Committee of health, social affairs and national solidarity of the Council of the Nation "Upper House of Parliament," El Ghazi stressed the amendment to the bill, which provides for a two-year transitory period allowing employees to benefit from retirement, "proves State's commitment to the principle of intergenerational equity and its willingness to preserve to the financial balance of the National Social Security Fund (CNAS)."

During the debates on the aforementioned law at the People's National Assembly (Lower House), El Ghazi had presented a verbal amendment that provides for a two-year transition period enabling employees to benefit from retirement pension provided that they have worked for at least 32 years and have paid social security contributions.

The amendment relates "employees aged 58 and more in 2017 and 59 in 2018," he recalled.

