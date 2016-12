In the aftermath of the touchy issue elections, First Lady Esther Lungu is back on the charity trail heading to Nyimba District.

Under the umbrella of the Esther Lungu Foundation, the First Lady has been reaching out to the vulnerable groupings in society.

Esther was forced to suspend her activities to avoid the being accused of influencing elections with her activities.

He stop in Nyimba is one of several stops lined up ahead as part of her activities.