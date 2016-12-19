THE health ministry has urged patients not to throw away their anti-retroviral treatment (ART) medication because of prophets who claim to be able to cure HIV.

Health minister Bernard Haufiku said this is "utter nonsense" and puts patients' lives at risk.

Handing over two of eight prefabricated ART therapy clinics to the Oupili and Omutwe-Womunhu communities in the Okongo district on Thursday, Haufiku also deplored the sale of supplements that are apparently as potent to ART therapy.

He said ARTs are medications specifically designed to tackle HIV and no supplement would be able to work the same way it does.

"Do not abandon your medication for supplements and expect to get better."

Haufiku said most people infected by the virus between 2010 and 2015 are younger than 24 years.

"Men are mainly the ones who fear getting tested for the virus and in most cases, they hide behind their women by sending them to get tested instead."

He said this should come to an end and each one needs to get tested individually.

The minister called for a change in attitude to help fight the epidemic and urged medical practitioners not to scold young people coming to ask for contraceptives, because once they are intimidated they will never seek and use them, and this could lead to unprotected sex, sexually transmitted diseases and unplanned pregnancies that result in baby dumping.

"Be patient and never be arrogant with patients; it is the only way they would put their trust in you."

The eight prefabricated containers were donated by the United States ambassador to Namibia, Thomas Daughton, to the health ministry in the Okongo district in June this year, to be delivered to various sites.

The Onamihinga, Onghalulu, Oshalumbu, Oshitishiwa, Olukula and Oshifitu communities also benefited from the initiative.

The US government spent N$5,2 million on the fully furnished container clinics to provide ART to patients, as well as free HIV and Tuberculosis testing. - Nampa