Namibia: Woman Kills Sister Over Boyfriend

A REHOBOTH woman (26) was arrested for killing her 17-year-old sister after an argument over a boyfriend in the town's Block E yesterday.

Police spokesperson deputy commissioner Edwin Kanguatjivi confirmed the incident, and said the sisters had an argument over a man believed to have been the older sister's boyfriend.

The elder sister allegedly chased the deceased, who was identified as Sarah Skrywer, from the family's home in Sonder Water Block E, and stabbed her once in the lower left side of the chest.

Kanguatjivi said Skrywer died on the spot.

The 26-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court today.

In an unrelated incident, Okatope police in the Oshikoto region opened an inquest docket after a 55-year-old man hanged himself with a rope at Okatundu village. He did not leave a suicide note.

Kanguatjivi also said five rape cases were reported nationwide including that of a 23-year-old man from Tsumeb who was arrested for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl on Friday.

"Although it is believed that the victim and the suspect had consensual sex, he was still arrested and charged with statutory rape," said Kanguatjivi.

The second rape was reported on Thursday at Ondangwa's Omwandi location around 22h00 where a taxi driver allegedly kidnapped an 18-year-old girl whom he had picked up.

The driver, according to the police, drove to his room and threatened the victim with a knife before raping her. The suspect is still on the run.

Kanguatjivi asked anyone with information to contact the Ondangwa police. He also said the suspect was driving a Toyota Corolla with an unknown registration number.

The third rape took place at Onayena at around 17h00 on Thursday at Okahveva where a man allegedly raped his 14-year-old niece. Kanguatjivi said it was not the first time the man had raped the victim. The fourth rape happened on Friday between 02h00 and 04h00 when a unknown man allegedly dragged a 17-year-old into the Rundu Secondary School sports field and raped her.

On Thursday at Kamundema village in the Ndiyona district, a 45-year-old woman was raped by a 37-year-old man.

Oshakati police are looking for a suspect who broke into a house at Etango complex on Thursday and stole N$100 000 and 1 000 Chinese yuan (N$2 000) from a Chinese man.

Meanwhile Iyanga Veronica Kayando (age unknown) died after the hut she was sleeping in was struck by lightning on Thursday at Kahenge village in Kavango West.