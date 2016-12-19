Namibia: Geingob's Love and Hate of The Namibian

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob said he is proud of The Namibian, but compared the newspaper to an enemy whom he smiles to.

He made these comments at State House on Tuesday when he spoke about the proposed access to information law.

The President warned journalists, especially those from The Namibian, that they should not close their doors by asking certain types of questions.

"When you are talking about access to information, don't close the doors. Some of the questions I am getting from The Namibian these days about me are closing the doors," he said.

Geingob also said he is planning to take The Namibian to the media ombudsman. He did not, however, give the reason for this.

"I am going to take it up with the (media) ombudsman to see whether self-regulation works. I am preparing a case to take it to the ombudsman," he said.

The head of state added that media reports or questions can easily close the opportunity of passing the information law.

"We are not saying support us, but balance it. Please don't editorialise (opinionate) the news. To me, editors can write anything in their editorial, but report the news as it is," he said.

Don't support us, condemn us, but condemn us based on facts, he stated. Editor of The Namibian Tangeni Amupadhi, who was also present at the event, informed the President that it will be unfortunate if the head of state closed the doors for the media just because of The Namibian's approach.

Geingob responded that he is not going to fight The Namibian.

"I'm very proud, the happiest person today, to see Gwen [Lister], who started The Namibian and you, the editor. You are the highest, biggest, most important newspaper here," he said.

"My brother, don't worry; of course, I can take you to court. I could have done it a long time ago, but that's not in my nature. I smile when I see my enemies," he said.

Cabinet on 20 September 2016 instructed parastatals, government ministries, offices and agencies, including regional and local authorities, to put New Era and NBC ahead of other media when providing both information and advertisements.

Geingob said he was not in Cabinet when that decision was made. He asked information minister Tjekero Tweya to explain himself.

Tweya explained that public media institutions should get preference because they are formed to inform, and not to make profits.

He said there is a meeting planned with the Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Namibia.

Meanwhile, Geingob said he is disappointed that Gambia's longtime ruler Yahya Jammeh, who had conceded defeat in the elections two weeks ago, has made such a dramatic U-turn last week, saying he would challenge the results.

"We are disappointed that the president changed and made a U-turn," he added.

Geingob also congratulated Ghana's president-elect Nana Akufo-Addo, who won the elections last week.

Since taking power in 2015, Geingob has been preaching about a new Africa which is bidding farewell to the days of coups d'état and embracing electoral democracy.