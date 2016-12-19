Cameroon: Electricity Transmission - World Bank Funding Available

The Board of Executive Directors of the World Bank on December 7, 2016, approved a 325 million US Dollar envelope for Cameroon.

Cameroon is poised to upgrade its electricity transmission network as well as improve electricity supply in a bid to encourage private sector investment, the life wire of the economy. This will be made possible thanks to a 325 million US Dollars (about FCFA 190 billion) loan of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development from the World Bank. The Board of Executive Directors approved the funding on December 7, 2016, following a working session with Cameroon's General Manager of the National Electricity Transport Company, SONATREL, Mbemi Nyaknga, in Washington.

The funds will be used in three components. The first is intended to assist SONATREL to fully operationalize while the second focuses on improving the capacity and reliability of the national electricity transmission network by financing priority investments. The third component will finance technical assistance, analytical work, capacity building in support to key sector stakeholders and also ensure the provision of needed technical, financial, operational, and fiduciary assistance to SONATREL,'s Project Implementation Unit for the putting in place of the project.

Mbemi Nyaknga told the press in Yaounde on November 14, 2016, that the Ahala-Biteng, Biteng-Kondengui and Ngoussou-Oyom-Abang transmission lines will be rehabilitated. The Ahala-Abong Mbang line that will connect the Centre to the East Region connecting lines will be constructed. The same project will be carried on the Nkongsamba line connecting Bafoussam to link the Littoral and West Regions.