Cameroon: Buea - Social, Commercial Activities Continue

The town was over the weekend rippled with normalcy and expectations.

As Teachers' syndicates, parents and officials of Education prepare to meet for dialogue in the days ahead, ghost schools and courts remained innate while the South West capital City of Buea visibly went about ordinary life as usual yesterday.

Affluence was observed along the main street dissecting the city of Buea from Mile 17 to Buea-Town. Shops, markets, restaurants, road-side provision stores, beer parlours and off-licenses continued their daily activities. Taxis circulated the length and breadth of Buea as commuters moved freely without any hindrance. Excepting the traffic Police known to assist at the main road junctions, no men in uniforms were observed as in the past along the streets.

Certainly, the pupils and students who stayed in-doors in respect of the ghost schools are itchy for the outcome of the Government-Teacher dialogue in the pipeline. However, many religious, traditional rulers, parents and other authorities have their fingers crossed so school could resume even before the awaited Christmas holidays.

At Buea Town, 14 December, Reverend Pastor Mrs. Fobang Geraldine conducted a prayer session in the Presbyterian Church to seek God's intervention before, during and after the Government-Teacher dialogue anxiously awaited. She called on the All-Mighty to touch the hearts of all concerned so a lasting solution could be obtained for children to resume classes in Anglophone Cameroon.

Over one hundred Christians from various denominations attended the prayer session and left with filled hearts moved by the preaching of the Reverend Lady on peace. Many such initiatives are underway whereby the religious are contributing in their spiritual way to resolve the impasse.