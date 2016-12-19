19 December 2016

Ghana: Black Queens Players Bought Their Own Tickets to Play AFCON

By James Ayitey

Black Queens Player Florence Dadson has revealed the foreign-based players of the Ghana Senior National Women football team paid for their airfare tickets to Play in the just ended Women's African Championship from their own accounts.

The Chicago-based woman footballer disclosed apart from the Ghana football Association and the sports ministry owing them some outstanding bonuses, they, the foreign-based players bought tickets from their pockets to Cameroon where the tournament was staged.

Dadson in an interview with Kumasi-based Adehye FM was pessimistic of their monies being paid to them back.

"We were left in between the FA and the ministry and tossed. We (the foreign-based players) had to pay for our own airfare tickets. I don't think is guaranteed they are going to pay the money back to us but if they pay it, fine. Said Florence Dadson.

The Yussif Bassigi Coached team brought honours to Ghana with a Bronze medal after they were crashed out on their way to the finals by the host Cameroon

