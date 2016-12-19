Chad Police Close Radio Station, Detain Manager

For out and out human suffering and almost zero media coverage, the food crisis sparked by Boko Haram in Nigeria and… Read more »

Kandi told CPJ that police detained him until November 24, following a court's order to release him. The station reopened on November 30 and resumed regular broadcasts on December 1, Kandi said.

Police in Kelo some 400 kilometres (249 miles) south of the capital N'Djamena, on November 14, 2016, arrested Edmond Oueidigue Kandi, the manager of the community radio station Radio Bargadje, and ordered the station closed, Kandi told the Committee to Protect Journalists. According to Kandi and media reports, local administrative authorities ordered the station closed and the journalist's arrest in response to Radio Bargadje's November 10 reporting on violence between herders and farmers over land use in the area. Police accused Kandi of fomenting conflict, the reports said.

