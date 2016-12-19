Uganda: War On Climate Change Must Be Smart, Focused

editorial

President Museveni last week declared war on environmental degradation, according to a press release from the State House Communication department.

To demonstrate the seriousness of this new "war", the President walked across the Mpologoma swamp in eastern Uganda and visited Mabira Forest in Mukono district all of which he found heavily degraded.

He shortly thereafter issued a presidential decree transferring the management of the country's forest reserves from the National Forest Authority to the Uganda Wildlife Authority.

The current state of Uganda's environment is discomforting and something must be done quickly and drastically to help restore our environment - or at least what is left of it. When one looks at the statistics, the picture is grim.

According the UN environmental reports, between 1990 and 2010, Uganda lost an average of 88,150 ha or 1.86 per cent of forest cover per year.

Thus in total, between 1990 and 2010, we lost 37.1 per cent of our forest cover. The last few years have seen even more accelerated loss as a result of charcoal burning to supply a rising urban population and timber harvesting to feed the construction boom.

More forests have been cut down to pave way for large scale industrial agriculture - usually sugar canes or oil palm. In fact, Buvuma Islands and the Ssese Islands in Lave Victoria have lost nearly all its forest cover to oil palm.

As of 2012, Uganda had in the preceding 15 years lost 569,021 hectares of wetlands in various parts of the country. It is not clear how much more has been lost since then, but going by what one sees around Kampala and most towns much more has been lost to industrial and housing construction.

The result is that the country is experiencing intermittent and short rains, searing temperatures and prolonged dry spells. This led to crop failure and famine.

National Forestry Authority (NFA) and National Environment Management Authority (Nema) should be damned for their failure to execute their mandate of protecting our environment. But transferring the mandate to manage our forests to another institution [UWA] that primarily focuses on wildlife is not the solution.

First the managers of NFA and Nema need to be put to account for their personal and institutional failures. Then the government needs to come up with a coherent policy and timeline to restore forests and wetlands, based on experience of other countries that have managed to do so.

Otherwise knee-jack action will only give opportunity to scavengers like we have seen when Naads agriculture support programmes where given to the army under the so-called Operation Wealth Creation.