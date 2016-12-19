Namibia: Keetmans Residents Want Swartbooi Reinstated

ANGRY Keetmanshoop residents yesterday handed over a petition to //Karas governor's special adviser Hansina Christiaan demanding the reinstatement of Bernadus Swartbooi as the deputy land reform minister.

The residents, who marched despite attempts by the police to block them, gave President Hage Geingob until 31 January 2017 to reinstate the deputy minister.

Swartbooi was removed from his job yesterday following comments he made regarding what he said was an unfair resettlement process being implemented by land reform minister Utoni Nujoma.

Geingob gave Swartbooi 24 hours to apologise but he refused to do so. During a meeting held on Tuesday, Geingob told Swartbooi to either apologise or leave office.

Although State House said Swartbooi had resigned, he denied this saying instead that Geingob should fire him. Geingob, however, said he had accepted Swartbooi's "verbal resignation".

The petition said that by settling others on their ancestral land, the government was eliminating the Nama people, who predominately live in the southern regions, from their roots and culture.

"Do not think because Swartbooi is from the Nama tribe and is therefore regarded as insignificant with votes (sic), he can be pushed around. Our votes matter in any election," the petition read, adding that indigenous minorities should also benefit from the country's wealth.

They also questioned why Geingob would demand Swartbooi to apologise yet invited the Affirmative Repositioning activists who called the President and some ministers "zombies" to State House.

They claimed traditional leaders from other regions have been allocated shares in date and grape production projects in //Karas during 2013 at the expense of traditional authorities from the region.

"While we speak only of tribalism meted out against us, we see how tribalism is practised by the very same comrades that are entrusted with key leadership," the petition stated.

The march almost failed after the police had said they needed a 24-hour notice before the demonstration can go ahead.

The residents also complained to Namrights director Phil ya Nangoloh about police threats regarding the march. Ya Nangoloh asked police Inspector General Sebastian Ndeitunga to intervene.

In his text message, Ya Nangolo said ethnic tensions are reaching boiling point and that the situation should be handled properly to avoid an escalation of greater ethnic tension.

Acting //Karas regional police commander David Indongo denied that they wanted to block the demonstration, but that he advised the organisers to postpone the march since they needed to comply with the 24-hour notice rule.