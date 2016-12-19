Algeria: Repatriation of African Migrants 'Conducted With Respect for Human Rights'

The repatriation operation of illegal African nationals to their countries took place "with respect for human rights and in conformity with Algeria's international commitments," said Saturday, the ministry of foreign affairs in a communiqué.

"Obviously, the reality of these facts gives no basis to the biased campaign led in certain circles known for their hostility towards Algeria who exploit, for unavowed purposes, an ordinary operation conducted with respect for the repatriated people's human rights, and in accordance with the international commitments that Algeria undertook," underlined the communiqué.

The ministry said that the repatriation operation of illegal migrants from various nationalities, which took place from 1 to 6 December, "has unfortunately given rise to spiteful comments intended to discredit the Algerian people's traditional hospitality and the State's natural solidarity vis-à-vis neighbouring and friendly countries affected by crises that cause the displacement of populations."

This operation, decided as a "last resort measure," said the communiqué, was implemented by the competent authorities following the "recurring attacks" against public order committed in several regions of the country and, particularly, in Algiers where "serious overruns" were recorded, "in particular acts of vandalism and inacceptable and unjustified physical attacks against volunteers of the Algerian Red Crescent."

In front of such behaviour, "law enforcement officials showed exemplary professionalism and calmness that allowed containing the consequences of these minor but unfortunate incidents, which took place during the repatriation operation," said the ministry.

"Algeria, which has always shared the preoccupations of neighbouring and friendly countries, continues to make considerable efforts, despite lean economic times, in terms of taking care of many migrants who have, in the same way as Algerian citizens, free access to health and education services," added the source.

Also, "Algeria has constantly shown solidarity and cooperation with the brotherly countries in their efforts to develop and settle these populations, legitimately aspiring to improve their living conditions," underlined the ministry.