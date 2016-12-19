Cameroon: UNCHR Audience at State House - 'Thank You, Cameroon'

That was the object of the message the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNCHR brought to President Biya at an audience at State House last Friday.

The Minister-Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh last Friday afternoon, on behalf of the Head of State received the visiting United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filipo Grandi. Emerging from the hour-long audience, the senior United Nations official told the press he had come to personally express the appreciation of the United Nations refugees agency for the huge sacrifices Cameroon has had to endure to harbor the hundreds of thousands of refugees on its territory, very often at very high financial and logistical cost.

The United Nations High Commissioner, on a regional tour that had taken him to a number of countries of the strife area including Nigeria and Chad, said he was particularly impressed with the level of hospitality shown not only by government but even by the local host populations bordering the various refugee camps be it in the Far-North Region or in the East Region which hosts considerable numbers of refugees from the Central African Republic.

Beyond the thank you message, Mr Grandi said he had also taken up the issue of IDPs (Internally Displaced People) with the Minister-Secretary general and shared views on ways of making life easier for the thousands of these displaced people who "suffer tremendously" for a cause virtually unknown to them. He said he had also discussed the issue of forcefully sending back people in strife situations, especially in times of war to suggest a friendly attitude for the fear of pushing helpless populations into hapless situations.

The refugee situation in the Far-North Region and the entire North-eastern areas of Nigeria are engendering a serious humanitarian crisis for which the UNHCR is seeking a whopping USD 250 million in emergency intervention. The High Commissioner told the press after the audience that it was still too early to assess the feasibility of the initiative, let alone identifying, with precision, funding sources.