Cameroon: France-Cameroon - time To Update Ties

The French Secretary of State for Development and the Francophonie was last Saturday received in audience by the Minister-Secretary general at the Presidency of the Republic on behalf of the head of State\r

\r

Relations between France and Cameroon go beyond the caprices of elections and even the coming elections in France next year will not affect the very special nature of relations between the two countries. That very much summarizes the message brought to President Paul Biya by the Secretary of State responsible for Development and the Francophonie who came calling at State House last Saturday afternoon. The Minister-Secretary General at the Presidency, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh sat in for the President of the Republic who, unavoidably absent, instructed him to receive the senior French official.

The audience lasted well above one hour, suggesting that a wide range of issues came up for discussion as would be attested by the French cabinet minister. He told State House correspondents that he had come to update the President of the Republic on the security situation in the Boko Haram-infested parts of the national territory as perceived by the French side, judging from the fact that "Cameroon and France enjoy intense and very warm relations" and as the first trade partner of France and the first beneficiary of French development assistance, it was but necessary that Cameroon be kept dutifully informed. He said in the struggle to defeat Boko haram, Cameroon and France have worked side by side and will continue to do so until the obscurantist sect is totally annihilated. He said the spill-over effects of the strife in the central African Republic have had to impose new initiatives in addressing the problems of security in Cameroon's eastern borders, requiring some initiatives which came up for discussion between him and President Paul Biya's plenipotentiary.

Going by Mr Le Guen, the third phase of the C2D, the French government's alternative to debt relief which replaces debt repayment with development projects, came up for discussion; but it is still to be known what form this third phase will take after the very successful first and second phases.\r

Asked whether the coming presidential elections could affect the nature of relations between Cameroon and France, the French cabinet minister came up with an emphatic no! Cameroon-France relations go beyond men and party politics, he emphasized.\r

The French Secretary of State was accompanied to the audience by the French Ambassador to Cameroon, Gilles Thibault and some high-ranking members of his cabinet. The Minster-Secretary General was accompanied during the audience by Mrs Yvette Koloko, a Technical Adviser in the diplomatic division of the general secretariat of the presidency.\r

\r

\r

