Cameroon: HeForShe Campaign - Men, Boys To Promote Gender Equality

A campaign that will enhance the treatment of women in enterprises held in Douala December 12, 2016.

The promotion and wellbeing of women and girls in enterprises was the focus of the HeForShe campaign that held in Douala, December 12. The campaign, which is a solidarity movement launched by the United Nations entity for gender equality and women empowerment dubbed UN Women, is all about engaging men and boys to promote women and girls in all domains.

During the campaign in Douala, HeForShe Campaign Manager, Mballa Ebengue Madeleine Julie, intimated that authorities of the private sector should be pro HeForShe by promoting female leadership in enterprises, ensuring the health, security and wellbeing of women as well as promoting continues training and professional development of women in a bid to enhance the growth of enterprises. She however disclosed that it is not about giving posts of responsibility to incompetent women in the name of gender equality.

On her part, the Regional Delegate of Women Empowerment and the Family, Isabelle Lafortune Makota saluted the initiative of UN Women under which the campaign is organised, and warned that equality between the two sexes is neither physical nor biological, but opportunities.

The HeForShe campaign seeks to achieve two million engagement on their website www.heforshe.org and to see changes in women's and girl's lives. Launched in Yaounde on August 11, 2016 by the Prime Minister, the ongoing campaign is under the patronage of the Head of State.