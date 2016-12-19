19 December 2016

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Archaeology Days - Using Objects To Understand African Culture

By Brenda Yufeh Nchewnang-Ngassa

The first Archaeology and Heritage Days organised by the University of Yaounde I ended over the weekend in Yaounde.

Information from the Faculty of Arts, Letters and Social Sciences in the University of Yaounde I reveals that Africa culture is diversify and rich with little efforts done by the scientific community for the understanding of objects production in Africa which constitutes a major concern in archaeology.

It is within this backdrop that the Post Graduate School for Arts, Languages and Cultures in partnership with the Department of Arts and Archaeology organised last week, the first edition of the archaeology and cultural heritage days on the theme: Understanding African Objects: "The contribution of Archaeology, Anthropology and Related Sciences".

The Head of the Department of Arts and Archaeology, Professor Martin Elouga said scholars still have efforts to make to improve the scientific tools used to study African culture. Reasons why there is need to innovate in the conceptual, theoretical and methodological fields. As such, the conference which took place from December 15- 17 examined important issues on the study of African material and immaterial culture.

Guest speakers at the conference such as Professor Safaa Abd El Salam from the Faculty of Fine Arts, University of Alexendra, Egypt and Professor Dr. Hisham Mortada from the King Abdul Aziz University, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia joined other participants from Cameroon to raise new research questions and open new field of investigation on the material and immaterial object of African culture.

