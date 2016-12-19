19 December 2016

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: World AIDS Day - Urban Refugees On Free Screening

By Yaboa Ndula Munteh

Some 300 refugees from different neighbouring countries including Central African Republic, Congo, Nigeria, and Mali were on Thursday, December 7th, screened of HIV AIDS.

During the screening exercise, the Interim Office Coordinator Plan/UNHCR Douala, Ada Nomo Delphine, said the main objective of the Social Programme for Urban Refugees is to encourage 90 per cent to of them to know their HIV status by 2020. The programme financed by UNHCR and span across health, education, protection and community mobilisation, will facilitate refugee's access to basic social services.

Jean Noel Nguerebamba of Central African Republic nationality and a lady from Congo, who preferred sealed lips, expressed gratitude and said it will help them know their status and take precautions.

