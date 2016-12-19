Botswana Teams Shine At Volleyball Championships

Two volleyball teams from Botswana, the women's team Mafolofolo and men's team Police Six, emerged victorious at the 2016 Zone Six Volleyball Club Championships in Swakopmund on Saturday.

The competition in which seven African countries participated started on Monday and ended on Saturday at The Dome.

Defending champions Mafolofolo managed to thrash the University of Zimbabwe 3-0 to retain the trophy.

In a tough contest, Police Six beat Zimbabwe's NABA 15-13 to be the 2016 champions in the men's category.

This position was held by Tributario Autoridad from Mozambique, which did not participate this year due to financial constraints.

The teams now qualify for a greater championship, said vice-president of the Zone Six and president of the Botswana Volleyball Federation, Daniel Molaodi.

"All the winning teams in both male and female categories are qualified to play in the African Club Championships. It is up to the coaches to decide which team will go if they cannot take all."

He said the African Championships will take place in April next year in any two African countries still to be selected.

Last year, the women competed in Algeria and the men in Tunisia.

"We will announce to the federations where the African Championships will be held very soon."

In the second and third places of the Zone Six women's category is the University of Zimbabwe and the University of Western Cape, South Africa respectively.

In the men's category, second place went to NABA while Kwazi from Zambia took the third spot. They received silver and bronze medals as well as minature trophies.

Molaodi announced at the closing ceremony that Zimbabwe will host the next Zone Six championships.

He said the specific town the games will be held in will be announced at a later stage.

Seven countries - Angola, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, South Africa and Lesotho participated in the Zone Six Club Championships.

The countries were set to compete in the Zone Six Beach Volleyball Club Championship at the beach volleyball court behind The Dome on Sunday and Monday.