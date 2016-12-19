19 December 2016

Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algeria: Project of El Hamdania Port - Studies to Be Completed Next Week

Tagged:

Related Topics

Algiers — Minister of Public Works and Transportation Boudjeemaa Talai on Sunday visited the Maritime Studies Laboratory of Algiers to inquire into the progress of the detailed studies on the project of El Hamdania commercial port (Tipasa), said a communiqué of the ministry.

"The Minister inquired into the progress of the detailed pre-project studies entrusted with Algerian-Korean Grouping (LEM and Yuhill-Yooshin Consortium), and which are planned to be completed on 25th December 2016," added the source.

The minister was informed about the studies mainly the methods of works optimization, while maintaining the objectives set by President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika namely the processing of 6.5 million containers and 28 million tons of general goods per year.

On that occasion, Talai attended trials of a 3D model tests.

In January 2016, an agreement on the construction of a new port had been signed by the National Public Group of Port Services and two 2 Chinese companies.

The agreement provides for the creation of an Algerian venture composed of the Public Group of Port Services and the two Chinese companies, CSCEC (China state construction corporation) and CHEC (China harbour engineering company).

The $ 3.3 billion project, which is planned to be launched early 2017, will be financed as part of long-term Chinese loan.

The Port will be commissioned progressively.

Algeria

African Players in Europe - Amartey, Aubameyang to the Rescue

Ghana's Daniel Amartey struck late to salvage a draw for Premier League champions Leicester, and African Footballer of… Read more »

Copyright © 2016 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 1,000 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.