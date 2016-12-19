Algeria: Project of El Hamdania Port - Studies to Be Completed Next Week

Algiers — Minister of Public Works and Transportation Boudjeemaa Talai on Sunday visited the Maritime Studies Laboratory of Algiers to inquire into the progress of the detailed studies on the project of El Hamdania commercial port (Tipasa), said a communiqué of the ministry.

"The Minister inquired into the progress of the detailed pre-project studies entrusted with Algerian-Korean Grouping (LEM and Yuhill-Yooshin Consortium), and which are planned to be completed on 25th December 2016," added the source.

The minister was informed about the studies mainly the methods of works optimization, while maintaining the objectives set by President of the Republic Abdelaziz Bouteflika namely the processing of 6.5 million containers and 28 million tons of general goods per year.

On that occasion, Talai attended trials of a 3D model tests.

In January 2016, an agreement on the construction of a new port had been signed by the National Public Group of Port Services and two 2 Chinese companies.

The agreement provides for the creation of an Algerian venture composed of the Public Group of Port Services and the two Chinese companies, CSCEC (China state construction corporation) and CHEC (China harbour engineering company).

The $ 3.3 billion project, which is planned to be launched early 2017, will be financed as part of long-term Chinese loan.

The Port will be commissioned progressively.